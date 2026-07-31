Apollo Beach man sentenced to 27 years in prison for distributing fentanyl resulting in death: DOJ

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that an Apollo Beach man was sentenced to prison Friday for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

49-year-old Ludwin Borgen, who was a drug dealer in the Tampa Bay area, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after supplying the victim in the case with fentanyl on multiple occasions.

On March 29, 2022, officials said the victim met Borgen at a pharmacy, where she purchased fentanyl from him.

The DOJ said the victim then returned to a friend’s residence, injected herself with fentanyl while in the bathtub, and slid under the water and drowned.

The victim’s friend found her body in the bathtub with her head submerged under the water and a syringe floating next to her, per the report.

The toxicology report showed the victim had approximately ten times the therapeutic concentration of fentanyl in her system, which the DOJ said is a concentration consistent with overdose deaths.

The DOJ said detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified Borgen as the person who had sold the fentanyl to the victim and used the victim’s phone to arrange another meeting with Borgen, who arrived intending to sell more fentanyl.

Borgen was arrested, and detectives found fentanyl, baggies, syringes and a scale in his vehicle, per the DOJ.