Are college football bowl games dying? The CEO of one of Tampa's bowls says no

TAMPA, Fla. — College football has changed, and fans like Doug Sampson have noticed.

Sampson, a lifelong fan from Tampa, says the sport has shifted in ways that are not always for the better.

“It’s all about money now. It’s really all about money,” Sampson said.

His frustration is only rising after Notre Dame, one of the biggest programs in the country, decided to decline a bowl game appearance this year after narrowly missing the playoffs.

Several other teams also declined bowl appearances for various reasons, which has prompted questions about whether the non-playoff bowl games still carry meaning and relevance. Some fans have said the current line-up of bowl games should be reduced, or the system should be overhauled.

According to a post by On3 Sports’ Bretty McMurphy, a bowl executive described the current bowl system as “officially dead.”

“They’re watered down a little bit,” added Sampson.

However, in Tampa, bowl season remains a big deal.

The ReliaQuest Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl bring fans to hotels, restaurants, and beaches during one of the slower tourism periods of the year.

Jim McVay, President & CEO of the ReliaQuest Bowl, says the economic impact is huge.

“We’re taking care of hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, car rental agencies, the airport,” McVay said. “This is the top destination for a bowl game. No doubt.”

He acknowledges college football is evolving, with expanded playoffs, NIL deals, and player transfers changing how teams make decisions.

However, he does not believe non-playoff bowl games are dying.

“Do the math,” he said. “There’s a whole bunch of places, schools, and players and kids that want to go to a bowl game and get to experience all these cool destinations.”

He said the ReliaQuest Bowl is ready to evolve with the sport, but it will remain a Tampa mainstay well into the future.

“Just because one or two schools decide to opt because it just doesn’t work in their schedule, that’s their prerogative,” McVay said. “We’re going to be a part of whatever the iteration is with college football going forward. We’re not going anywhere.”

This year’s ReliaQuest Bowl will pit the Vanderbilt Commodores against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium. In the Gasparilla Bowl the Memphis Tigers will face the NC State Wolfpack on December 19, also at Raymond James Stadium.

Previously known as the Hall of Fame Bowl and the Outback Bowl, the ReliaQuest Bowl is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. According to the bowl’s website, over its history, the bowl has generated an estimated $1.2 billion economic impact on the region.

“We’re giving the fans, we’re giving the players, we’re giving the families a chance to enjoy the Tampa Bay area,” McVay said.



