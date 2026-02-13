Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arson suspect denied bail after setting neighbor's home on fire: SAO

GIBSONTON, FLA. — A Gibsonton man accused of setting his neighbor’s home on fire will stay behind bars after being denied bail this week, officials said.

Joseph Wrighht, 49, has been charged with first-degree arson stemming from a Feb. 5 incident.

According to officials from the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office (HCSAO), attorneys argued that Wright was a danger to the community and a judge agreed.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Wright was angry because his neighbor owed him money, so he set her home on fire at their RV park on Nundy Road in Gibsonton.

According to a Hillsborough County arresting affidavit, there was fire damage to both the exterior and interior of the trailer, including the internal wiring, making the trailer no longer inhabitable.

The neighbor was not home at the time.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

