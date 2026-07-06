Asian elephant 'Carina' at Busch Gardens in Tampa has died

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens said Carina, a 54-year-old Asian elephant at Busch Gardens in Tampa, has died.

Carina was humanely euthanized after her health rapidly declined, Busch Gardens said.

At 54 years old, Carina lived well beyond the average life expectancy of Asian elephants, which is 45 years.

Busch Gardens said guests will miss her silly personality of sticking her tongue to drink from the waterfall instead of using her trunk.

Busch Gardens continues to care for the other members of the herd, including Tina, Simba, and Carina’s adult daughter, Karnaudi.