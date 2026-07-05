Missing Tampa woman found dead in SUV outside McDonald’s: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman reported missing by her family was found dead Sunday morning inside an SUV parked outside a Tampa McDonald’s.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies responded around 6:57 a.m. to the McDonald’s at 2205 E. Fletcher Ave. after the manager called 911 about an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Deputies found a black Volkswagen Tiguan parked on the north side of the property with a deceased woman inside. Authorities identified her as 36-year-old Erica Giordano.

Investigators said Giordano was last seen by her family on July 2. A preliminary examination found no obvious signs of trauma or injury.