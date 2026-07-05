Tampa police investigate deadly shooting near West Waters Avenue: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man died after a shooting tied to West Waters Avenue early Sunday, after investigators said he approached a vehicle while armed and was shot by the driver.

According to Tampa Police, officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the 8400-block of North Armenia Avenue after the wounded man was driven there following the shooting.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said the shooter told investigators the victim approached his vehicle, opened the driver’s door while armed with a gun, and he then fired his own weapon.

Investigators said the shooter is cooperating as detectives review surveillance video, process evidence, and interview witnesses.