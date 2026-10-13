Attorney for former UT student accused of killing newborn baby seeks to have trial date delayed: SAO

TAMPA, Fla. — A former University of Tampa student who is accused of killing her newborn baby was back in court.

The State Attorney’s Office District 12 said Brianna Moore’s attorney asked the judge for more time to try the case.

On April 27, 2024, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said a call came in from campus security about a 19-year-old woman, suspected to be Moore, possibly experiencing a miscarriage after students heard a baby crying in the dorm room.

The State Attorney’s Office said Moore's roommates found a dead infant in a trash can and alerted university police.

Moore was released from jail on July 16, 2026.

Moore’s trial is set for November, but her attorney told the judge the expert witness needs more time to review the case.

State Attorney's Office District 12

The judge set another hearing for Oct. 15 to set a potential new trial date.

Moore was charged with aggravated manslaughter.