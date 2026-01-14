HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are warning people about an increase in battery-related fires, especially happening in the back of garbage trucks. This can happen when batteries are improperly disposed and it can be really devastating.

In the last year, Hillsborough County officials recorded about 15 garbage truck fires, and most of them happened when batteries were tossed in the trash.

It can be a serious hazard that Jose Santos knows all too well. He is a driver with Republic Services and has had two fires in the back of his truck. He explained that drivers are trained to act fast, but there is only so much they can do.

Battery fires on the rise: Hillsborough County officials warn improper disposal can be devastating

“Once we have a hot load, we are to call it in, find an open area, and we can not dump in a residential area because what we dump out can catch on fire and catch the whole area,” Santos said.

Santos said the drivers call 911, find a safe space to dump the smoking trash, and use a fire extinguisher until the fire department arrives.

“It is very dangerous because you don’t know in that moment your truck can explode,” Santos said.

According to Hillsborough County solid waste officials, this danger is becoming more common.

“When they get thrown in the trash or recycling, they can get punctured…. They can start a fire; there is a lot of flammables in the back of the truck, and you can have a serious catastrophe,” said Daniel Gallagher with the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Department.

The county has recorded more than 30 garbage truck fires in the last three years. Nearly half of them have happened in the past year.

Many of them are linked to lithium-ion batteries. These batteries can be found in everyday items like phones, toys, laptops, chargers, and even musical greeting cards.

Now Santos is asking everyone to help prevent the next fire.

“Please, not just for our sake, but for your family's sake, do not put any type of chemical items in your recycle bins or trash bins,” Santos said.

If you are wondering how to properly dispose of batteries, county officials say to separate them with bags or tape and drop them off at a county-approved site.

Click here to find the nearest collection center to you.



