Growth and development putting pressure on Wimauma schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you drive through Wimauma, you will see new homes and developments popping up left and right. That growth is bringing a new challenge: making sure local schools have enough space for the new students moving in.

Classrooms are filling up, and district leaders are working to make sure there is room for every student.

Brittney Wilhem is the principal at Aquila J. Morgan High School. She said, “Having lived here my entire life, watching this community grow into what it is now just points out the need for all the different infrastructure, and having schools is one of them.”

She explained that having more schools in the area is critical, not only to give students a campus close to home but also to make sure teachers can provide the individual attention students need.

“Having schools in this area for these students that really tailors to the needs of this growing population is really important," Wilhelm said.

Aquilla J. Morgan High School is still a new campus in Wimauma, but more schools are on the way. A new middle school is expected to open next year, followed by an elementary school two years later.

Wilhelm said the new campuses will help relieve pressure on existing schools, while also bringing classrooms closer to the families moving into these new developments.

Jamie Alonso and her family moved to the area in 2017. She said since then she has seen massive growth and does not expect it to slow down.

Alonso said, “Lately, of course, we’ve had all the food restaurants… We are getting a Ford’s Garage. We’re getting now Dutch Bros everywhere.”



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.