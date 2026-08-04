Mosquito treatments will be done in East Hillsborough County and South Tampa Aug. 4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County said it will be treating mosquitoes by helicopter this evening.
Hillsborough County said the application will take place on Aug. 4, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The treatment is needed due to increased mosquito activity in East Tampa and Picnic Island following heavy rains.
Hillsborough County provided this information on the treatment locations:
- North Boundary: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- South Boundary: East 21st Avenue
- East Boundary: North 22nd Avenue
- West Boundary: North Taliaferro Avenue
South Tampa
- North Boundary: Interbay Boulevard
- South Boundary: Picnic Island Boulevard
- East Boundary: South Manhattan Avenue
- West Boundary: Tampa Bay (body of water)
Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire
A Sarasota County teacher and her family lose nearly everything in a house fire. Firefighters said the fire started from a lightning strike.
Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire