Mosquito treatments will be done in East Hillsborough County and South Tampa Aug. 4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County said it will be treating mosquitoes by helicopter this evening.

Hillsborough County said the application will take place on Aug. 4, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The treatment is needed due to increased mosquito activity in East Tampa and Picnic Island following heavy rains.

Hillsborough County provided this information on the treatment locations:



North Boundary: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

South Boundary: East 21st Avenue

East Boundary: North 22nd Avenue

West Boundary: North Taliaferro Avenue

South Tampa



North Boundary: Interbay Boulevard

South Boundary: Picnic Island Boulevard

East Boundary: South Manhattan Avenue

West Boundary: Tampa Bay (body of water)