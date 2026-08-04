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Mosquito treatments will be done in East Hillsborough County and South Tampa Aug. 4

Mosquito
WFTX
Mosquito
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County said it will be treating mosquitoes by helicopter this evening.

Hillsborough County said the application will take place on Aug. 4, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The treatment is needed due to increased mosquito activity in East Tampa and Picnic Island following heavy rains.

Hillsborough County provided this information on the treatment locations:

  • North Boundary: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • South Boundary: East 21st Avenue
  • East Boundary: North 22nd Avenue
  • West Boundary: North Taliaferro Avenue

South Tampa

  • North Boundary: Interbay Boulevard
  • South Boundary: Picnic Island Boulevard
  • East Boundary: South Manhattan Avenue
  • West Boundary: Tampa Bay (body of water)

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