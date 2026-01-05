Body found in retention pond in Tampa, police investigating: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a retention pond.

TPD said officers responded to a report of a subject in a retention pond in the 2200 block of N. West Shore Blvd. shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

The subject's body was recovered by members of the Tampa Police Dive Team, per the report.

Police said detectives are in the process of identifying the person and notifying their next of kin, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.