Both Humane Society of Tampa Bay shelters at full capacity for medium and large dogs

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has announced that its kennels are full at both its Tampa and Clearwater campuses for medium and large dogs.

Dogs over 30 pounds cannot be admitted because there are no full-sized kennels available.

Adoptable dogs are being housed in intake kennels, which are areas normally reserved for incoming animals, due to a lack of space.

The society is asking the public to adopt or foster a medium-sized dog to help the society create space and restore normal operations.

Fostering options range from a weekend to a week or longer, and the Humane Society is offering half-price adoption fees for dogs over 30 pounds and a free harness and leash.

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