Temple Terrace tech CEO accused of defrauding investors out of more than $7 million: DOJ

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A Temple Terrace technology company founder is accused of raising more than $7 million from investors through false claims about his company’s finances, customers, and products, according to a federal indictment by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said 32-year-old Meade Lewis, founder and CEO of mIQroTech Inc., has been charged with five counts of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors allege Lewis misled investors about the company’s financial performance and business operations while raising money for the company, which claimed to develop technology for the oil and gas industry.

According to the indictment, Lewis also used some investor funds for personal expenses.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count. Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of at least $7,096,458, which investigators allege came from the fraud scheme.