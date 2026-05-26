FDOT to close I-275 entrance ramp at Himes Ave overnight Tuesday for repaving

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT said the northbound I-275 entrance ramp from Himes Avenue will close from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning for repaving.
From 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, the entrance ramp will close to allow construction workers to repave the part of I-275 from Willow Avenue to Green Street.
Drivers will have to use a detour around the work zone using Cypress Street, Dale Mabry Highway, and Spruce Street during the closure.
Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence
Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.