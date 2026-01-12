Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Box of Cubans grows from gas station treat to 3 popular family-owned restaurants

Authentic Cuban food honors the recipes of a beloved abuelita
NEW TAMPA, Fla. — What started as a tasty treat sold in a local BP gas station is now a big delicious hit at three restaurant locales in Tampa Bay.

Box of Cubans celebrates a family's beloved abuelita, her recipes for sandwiches loaded with lechon (slow-cooked marinated pork); bowls stuffed with steak, chicken, rice, and vegetables; empanadas; and a whole lot more.

"Everyone is family here," says Michaela Mulcare, the spokesperson for restaurant owners Marcos and Onelia Silverio. "We'll learn your name and your order."

In a short time, Box of Cubans has expanded to three area locations: Riverview, New Tampa, and a brand-new spot in Valrico.

Lines can get long, and Yelp just declared Box of Cubans a Top 50 sandwich spot in America.

Box of Cubans also serves breakfast all day, and will tailor meals according to a guest's allergies, health restrictions, and more.

