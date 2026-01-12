NEW TAMPA, Fla. — What started as a tasty treat sold in a local BP gas station is now a big delicious hit at three restaurant locales in Tampa Bay.

WATCH: Box of Cubans grows from gas station treat to 3 popular family-owned restaurants

Box of Cubans celebrates a family's beloved abuelita, her recipes for sandwiches loaded with lechon (slow-cooked marinated pork); bowls stuffed with steak, chicken, rice, and vegetables; empanadas; and a whole lot more.

"Everyone is family here," says Michaela Mulcare, the spokesperson for restaurant owners Marcos and Onelia Silverio. "We'll learn your name and your order."

In a short time, Box of Cubans has expanded to three area locations: Riverview, New Tampa, and a brand-new spot in Valrico.

Lines can get long, and Yelp just declared Box of Cubans a Top 50 sandwich spot in America.

Box of Cubans also serves breakfast all day, and will tailor meals according to a guest's allergies, health restrictions, and more.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

