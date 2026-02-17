Brandon woman arrested on multiple DUI charges in fatal crash: FHP

BRANDON, Fla. — A Brandon woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on US-301 in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened just after midnight on Jan. 24. Investigators said Elizabeth Martin, 22, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro southbound on US-301 when she crossed the center line north of Jackson Road and crashed nearly head-on with a GMC Terrain driven by a 64-year-old man. His 61-year-old wife was a passenger inside the vehicle.

After the impact, FHP said a Toyota Camry crashed into the Camaro. The Terrain caught fire, and deputies pulled the driver to safety.

The 61-year-old woman inside the Terrain, who was a passenger, died at the scene. Officials said Martin, the 64-year-old Terrain driver, and the Camry’s driver were all taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

FHP said Elizabeth Martin, 22, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and transported to Hillsborough County Jail. She faces charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, DUI bodily injury, DUI property damage, DUI, careless driving, and providing false information to law enforcement.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call *FHP (*347).