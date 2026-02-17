Kingdom of God Global church leaders with Tampa ties indicted on money laundering, forced labor: Indictment

TAMPA, Fla. — Three have been indicted in connection with a global church with a location in Tampa, used to force victims to solicit money and serve as unpaid servants, by a man who proclaimed he was "Jesus's best friend."

David Taylor, Michelle Brannon, and Kathleen Klein have been indicted for conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, and money laundering conspiracy.

Taylor led the Kingdom of God Global Church, alongside Brannon as executive director. Klein served as an executive and was known as “Prophetess” in the church.

The indictment said Taylor called himself an “Apostle and Jesus’s best friend” and alleged he had multiple face-to-face encounters with god.

Taylor opened call centers across the United States, and one in Tampa at 706 Guisando De Avila to solicit money and support the ministry. The organization received approximately $50 since 2014, the indictment said.

Taylor allegedly used the money to buy a series of residences, airline tickets, vehicles, and luxury goods.

The indictment said Taylor also recruited people to serve as his “Armor Bearers,” or personal servants, to maintain his house, provide him with food, and transport him. Taylor also allegedly requested female workers to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos.

None of the workers at the call centers or the Armor Bearers were paid and had to sleep in the call center or ministry house.

If the call center or Armor Bearers disobey orders the would be punished with food restrictions, shelter restrictions, psychological abuse, sleep deprivation, physical assault, and threats of spiritual damnation, the indictment said.

Read full indictment



Kathleen Klein, David Taylor, Michelle Brannon by Tampa Bay 28