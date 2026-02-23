Brandon woman charged in fatal Hillsborough DUI crash granted bond over $100,000

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A judge set bond at $107,750 for Elizabeth Martin, who faces DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges in a deadly Hillsborough County crash.

Investigators said the 22-year-old was speeding and impaired when she crossed the center line on U.S. 301 north of Jackson Road on Jan. 24, striking another vehicle and killing 61-year-old passenger Carol Gravely. A passenger in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries, and a third vehicle was also damaged in the collision.

Court documents said Martin’s blood alcohol content level was measured at .157, and police said she gave false information to law enforcement after the crash. Evidence confirmed she was the sole driver, according to investigators.

If released on bond, Martin will be prohibited from driving or drinking alcohol and will be required to wear a SCRAM monitor.