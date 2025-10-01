Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RB coach Skip Peete had 'medical episode' at practice: Buccaneers

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
TAMPA, Fla. — A Bucs running back coach had a medical episode during a walk-through practice on Wednesday morning.

The Buccaneers said coach Skip Peete was attended to by medical personnel after the episode and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition before being transported off-site for further medical evaluations.

Peete, 62, joined the Bucs coaching staff back in 2023 and has served as the running back coach for the Cowboys, Bears, Rams and Raiders.

