RB coach Skip Peete had 'medical episode' at practice: Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — A Bucs running back coach had a medical episode during a walk-through practice on Wednesday morning.

The Buccaneers said coach Skip Peete was attended to by medical personnel after the episode and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition before being transported off-site for further medical evaluations.

Peete, 62, joined the Bucs coaching staff back in 2023 and has served as the running back coach for the Cowboys, Bears, Rams and Raiders.