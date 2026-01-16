Car fire causes heavy traffic on I-75 South, Big Bend Rd. Ramp closed: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A car fire on I-75 South (mm 244) has led to heavy traffic and the Big Bend Rd. Ramp closure, according to FHP.
Drivers are being detoured off Florida State Road 674.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
