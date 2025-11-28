Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Cayman Airways Limited confirms damage to aircraft wingtip at TPA

tampa international ryan french.png
WFTS
tampa international ryan french.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) aircraft's wingtip was slightly damaged after it made contact with a vehicle on the tarmac while it was being guided to its gate by the ground crew at Tampa International Airport on Friday, according to CAL.

The aircraft has been removed from service per CAL, and maintenance crews are assessing it at this time.

Friday's flight KX201 from Tampa to Grand Cayman has been canceled, and those on the flight are receiving accommodations.

Some CAL flights throughout Friday are delayed while the aircraft adjusts crews and resources.

CAL issued the following statement:

"Cayman Airways sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks our valued passengers for their patience and understanding. The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority."

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.