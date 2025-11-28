Cayman Airways Limited confirms damage to aircraft wingtip at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — A Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) aircraft's wingtip was slightly damaged after it made contact with a vehicle on the tarmac while it was being guided to its gate by the ground crew at Tampa International Airport on Friday, according to CAL.

The aircraft has been removed from service per CAL, and maintenance crews are assessing it at this time.

Friday's flight KX201 from Tampa to Grand Cayman has been canceled, and those on the flight are receiving accommodations.

Some CAL flights throughout Friday are delayed while the aircraft adjusts crews and resources.

CAL issued the following statement:

"Cayman Airways sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks our valued passengers for their patience and understanding. The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority."