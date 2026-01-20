Charges dropped against Vikings’ Jordan Addison after trespassing arrest in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will not face prosecution after his arrest at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa on Jan. 12.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office (SAO) announced Tuesday that the trespassing charge against Addison has been dismissed and prosecution terminated.

According to Seminole Police, Addison was asked several times to leave the casino area and refused, leading to his arrest around 4 a.m. Monday. He was released on bond about 10 hours later.

Addison, now in his third season with Minnesota, was suspended for three games at the start of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from a drunk driving arrest the previous year. His standout rookie season included 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.