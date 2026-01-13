Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa on Monday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrest records show Jordan Addison, 23, was arrested at the Hard Rock casino on a trespassing charge.

He was arrested around 4 a.m. Monday morning and was released from jail on bond around 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Addison has played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons. His most notable season was his rookie year, when he recorded 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.