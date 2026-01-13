Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested in Tampa: HCSO

Vikings Cowboys Football
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) gains yards after catching a pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
TAMPA, Fla. — NFL Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa on Monday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrest records show Jordan Addison, 23, was arrested at the Hard Rock casino on a trespassing charge.

He was arrested around 4 a.m. Monday morning and was released from jail on bond around 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Addison has played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons. His most notable season was his rookie year, when he recorded 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

