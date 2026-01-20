LIVE: Tampa Bay Rays meet with Hillsborough College to discuss baseball stadium

Watch meeting live at 4 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Hillsborough College are set to sign a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to redevelop the college's 113-acre Dale Mabry campus into a mixed-use district featuring a new Major League Baseball stadium, new educational facilities and commercial development.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills is inside the meeting, and we will be providing updates from the meeting starting at 4 p.m.

LIVE BLOG

4:19 p.m.

Babby is now sharing some renderings. First one shows a reimagined HC.

Rays

4:16 p.m.

Babby, CEO of the Tampa Bay Rays:

-"Today, we are encouraged by the conversation the board will have."

-"We're excited and honored to be here."

-"This should be a community conversation, and we agree with that."

-Describes this as a partnership between the school, community, state, and county

4:15 p.m.

He argues that the presence of the Rays stadium could drive up the price of living in the surrounding area, which wouldn't best serve HC's students, staff, and faculty. And with that, public comment is over.

The board now moves on to the agenda's only item, the MOU. But first, Ken Babby with the Rays will be given a chance to speak.

4:12 p.m.

Next speaker: Karen Jaroch. Asks board of trustees to keep HC's best interests in mind. "I was a little taken a back that they are looking for a lease," she says. "I'm not saying I'm opposed to it ... but I just want to make sure that the students and the residents of the community get the best value possible."

Faculty and staff are now given a chance to speak. Josh Courson, HC alum and current faculty, is speaking now. Hopes the board will consider all numbers "big and small."

4:08 p.m.

First speaker is Joe Robinson with the West Tampa Community Redevelopment group. He doesn't believe this would disrupt students. Thinks it would be an economic driver for West Tampa. Would also be positive for Drew Park, which is located in a CRA district currently.

"We've been waiting and waiting," he says. "There will be development — mixed use... and this could be a sports corridor. A destination."

4:05 p.m.

No students here to speak during their public comment. Now, citizens will be heard.

4:04 p.m.

The special meeting has begun. Full room. Press conference (brief) will happen immediately after. See some of the new Rays leadership team in the room.

Tampa Bay 28 received a copy of the agreement ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s District Board of Trustees meeting.



47192734-HC MOU (DRAFT)

The agreement calls for the college to lease most of the property, bounded by West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, North Lois Avenue, West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Dale Mabry Highway, to the Rays for at least 99 years.

Hillsborough College students react to potential Rays move before board meeting



