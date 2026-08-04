Childcare leaders thinking outside the box to get fresh ideas on programs and funding sources

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Childcare leaders in Hillsborough County have taken a page out of their own playbook when it comes to teaching kids — they are thinking outside the box!

The Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Hillsborough County looked at new ways to get fresh ideas on programs and funding sources.

The new coalition is called the Early Education Blue Ribbon Council.

WATCH: Childcare leaders get fresh ideas on programs and funding sources

Childcare leaders get fresh ideas on programs and funding sources

The idea came to Dr. Fred Hicks, the director of the ELC, last year. The council brings to the table five to six Hillsborough County business leaders who can brainstorm new programs for the ELC to offer, and new ways of getting funding to support those programs – and most importantly, families and kids.

Director of Palma Ceia Methodist Church and Day School Amanda Jae says the additional funding will level the playing field and help all kids enter kindergarten ready to go.

“It's more than just childcare; it's growing that mind development in a meaningful way," said Jae. “Our goal every day is to have children even better than when they came in the morning. They've learned something social, emotionally academically, they're growing as a future adult in our community.”

Cayla Dougherty’s three daughters have walked through the doors of Palma Ceia Methodist Church and Day School– her two oldest have graduated and her youngest Emma is there now.

“They have science time, they have playground time, there's all kinds of community activities that they do [like] chapel — it's just so fun for them, and they don't realize it, but they're learning just being here," said Dougherty.

It underscores the importance of early education and access for all.

“Programs like this, I mean, they're just so enriching, and I think it should be affordable and available for all families," said Dougherty.

And while funding from the state helps the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County meet some needs, not all are covered.

“This last session, unfortunately, the increase didn't happen, so we stayed the same as 2025 in our budget. You know as well as I do, costs have gone up of everything," said Aakash Patel, the chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County Board.

Patel said the many businesses they've approached about the council are excited to help.

“They said, what can we do to give back and help? And sometimes it's just donating resources, which is common in nonprofits, but other times it's giving ideas and giving time and a lot of these leaders want to give back in time," said Patel.

Patel said the Early Education Blue Ribbon Council will be the first of its kind in the state.

“All of those folks we've chosen are parents [and] have dealt with VPK in person with their own family households, but beyond that their own workforce has had childcare issues," said Patel.

The business leaders who will be on this council will be announced during the Education of Young Children Summit on Sept. 24. Once we know who these folks are, we will let you know too!



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Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.