Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 WB and Kingsway Road closed in Hillsborough County due to law enforcement incident

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 WB and Kingway Road closed in Hillsborough County due to law enforcement incident
FDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 WB and Kingway Road closed in Hillsborough County due to law enforcement incident
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said I-4 westbound and North Kingsway Road are both closed due to a law enforcement incident.

HCSO said motorists should expect delays until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.