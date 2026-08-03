TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 WB and Kingsway Road closed in Hillsborough County due to law enforcement incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said I-4 westbound and North Kingsway Road are both closed due to a law enforcement incident.
HCSO said motorists should expect delays until further notice.
Please use an alternate route if traveling in the area of I-4 westbound and North Kingsway Road. Both are currently closed while deputies respond to an active law enforcement incident.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 3, 2026
Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/evY4r8kSBb
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