TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 WB and Kingsway Road closed in Hillsborough County due to law enforcement incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said I-4 westbound and North Kingsway Road are both closed due to a law enforcement incident.

HCSO said motorists should expect delays until further notice.

Please use an alternate route if traveling in the area of I-4 westbound and North Kingsway Road. Both are currently closed while deputies respond to an active law enforcement incident.



Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/evY4r8kSBb — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 3, 2026

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