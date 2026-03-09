Drivers feel pain at pump as gas prices increase amid conflict with Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers are feeling an impact on their wallets when they go to fill their tank as the conflict with Iran continues.

“Have you noticed a change in prices over the last week?” asked Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell.

“Absolutely yes,” said Timothy McCloskey. "Gas prices, I drive from Lakeland, so that adds up."

Tampa Bay 28 checked in with AAA since our story one week ago.

“The state average has increased 61 cents per gallon,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “There’s some areas that have jumped even higher than that, but on Monday, we’re looking at a state average of about $3.49 per gallon.”

Experts said Florida gas prices are climbing quickly in response to the conflict in Iran.

“We saw a pretty big jump in the price of crude oil on Friday, and gas prices haven’t really adjusted to that, so we could see another 25 cent increase, and then on Monday, another round of crude oil gains, anywhere from $10-$20 a barrel, so we could see yet a third round of gas price increases as we move through the week,” explained Jenkins.

As prices fluctuate, O'Connell checked in with drivers.

"It’s really tough. Not knowing where it’s heading is concerning,” said McCloskey.

“I’ve noticed a little bit of change, but it’s not too bad. It’s manageable,” said Jameshia Jefferson.

“Mostly because of the situation with the Strait of Hormuz,” said Jenkins. "20 percent of the world’s oil sails through that area, and all traffic is essentially at a standstill, and because of that, you also have some countries that are looking at cutting back on oil production, and ultimately, it’s just a case of global supply and demand, and supplies right now are very tight.”

AAA has a few suggestions for saving, such as shopping around and comparing prices, using loyalty programs and coupons, planning routes to avoid heavy traffic, and making sure your car is properly maintained.

“Gas prices are annoying. They’re not killing me,” said Rob Ganister. "I feel bad for people who this would be a greater hardship.”



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

