Church in Thonotosassa serves meals to community during government shutdown

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Look around New Testament Church in Thonotosassa and you’ll find people with big hearts for helping.

“The church has been here for 63 years, I’ve been pastor for 13 years, and we just love doing what we do,” said Senior Pastor Al Gallon.

Gallon said the community means a whole lot.

“We really want to get into the community and find what the needs are so that we'll be a blessing to them,” he said.

And they found a need for food.

"People will say average Joes, you know, in the community that really need the help,” said Associate Pastor ShaRhonda Axon.

Axon reached out to Tampa Bay 28 saying they’ve served food in the past, but not with such a great need.

They now started serving breakfast on Tuesday and dinner on Friday.

“They don’t have to be a member to partake. We just welcome and love everybody,” said Axon.

Axon said since the shutdown, several of their members and a few other people from the surrounding community expressed their concerns of their needs for food, some snap recipients and seniors.

"We wanted to be able to provide cooked food. We know a lot of people can get food from other places,” said Gallon. "Let them get some of this country cooking out here in Thonotosassa, so that they can go back and say man those people over there can cook real good at New Testament.”

Regardless of if the shutdown ends, Pastor Gallon shared they’re prepping for another meal this week.

"We did it by faith to say okay here’s what the Lord told me to do. Here’s what we’re going to do,” said Gallon. "If five people show up, I’m going to do what he told me to do, so I believe it don’t have to stop just because the government opened back up. It's a need to be met.”

Breakfast is served Tuesday from 7:00am to 9:00am.

The next meal is planned for Friday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. All are welcome but if you can register in advance, staff will know how much food to make.

Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

