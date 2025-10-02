City of Tampa makes major investment into flooding relief project in South Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Tampa is making a major investment into an infrastructure project that will address flooding issues in South Tampa. Residents along South Manhattan Avenue have faced chronic flooding for years, especially during the routine summer storms.

Many neighbors said they bought SUVs just to navigate the roads during heavy rain. Jane Hardison, a lifelong Tampa resident, said she has been stranded in her home multiple times because of rising waters.

“I had two cars before that, he would have to come I’d get stopped on El Prado and he’d have to come get me,” Jane Hardison said.

Another resident, Melvin Jackson II, said even ordinary showers have caused damage to the area and the waters come close to the home.

Jackson said, “We knew we had to get SUV's or cars that were higher up and normally we have to park close to the house so when the storms do hit it doesn’t flood the car.”

Now the city is working on a 6.9 million dollar project along Manhattan Avenue between West Vasconia and West Obispo.

Plans include:



Installing new pipes



Upsizing existing pipes



Adding stormwater inlets at intersections



Water main and wastewater upgrades

Mayor Jane Castor said the work is a crucial step toward long term relief, but she warned it will come with short term inconveniences.

“We have to dig up streets and there will be detours so I do ask for the residents and businesses patience and suggestions,” Mayor Castor said.

The funding from the project is coming from multiple sources. Nearly a million is coming from the federal government and $2.75 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The rest will be covered by the City’s water and wastewater departments along with funds from the stormwater improvement assessment.

Construction is set to begin in the middle of October and if all goes as planned it should wrap up by the end of 2026.

