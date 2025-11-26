Man arrested for shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the abdomen: Hillsborough deputies

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it arrested a man for shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the abdomen.

Deputies said a local hospital notified them a pregnant woman was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen shortly after 5 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Hospital staff reported a man fled immediately after bringing her to the hospital, per the report.

Deputies said they identified the man as 44-year-old Eric Patterson, who has been previously convicted 15 times.

Detectives said they learned the mother, who was eight months pregnant was sleeping in bed with two of her children when Patterson shot her in the abdomen. HCSO said the bullet also struck her unborn baby.

The report said the victim needed emergency surgery, and her baby was delivered and airlifted to another hospital for surgery.

Deputies said they arrested Patterson on Nov. 25 and he is facing the following charges :



Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a pregnant female

Shooting at within or into a building

Tampering with physical evidence

Child neglect (2 times)

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of firearm during commission of felony

This investigation is ongoing.