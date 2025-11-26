Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Joan Jett and Legends of Love added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup

Joan Jett and Legends of love added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup
WFTS
Joan Jett and Legends of love added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup
Posted
and last updated

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival announced two new additions to its 2026 headline entertainment series.

The announcement said Legends of Love, featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard, will join the lineup alongside rock icon Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Legends of Love will showcase signature rhythm and blues harmonies as part of the Festival's commitment to offering a broad mix of musical styles for guests of all ages, according to the announcement.

The release also said Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, known for timeless hits including "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "Bad Reputation," and "Crimson and Clover," will deliver the Festival's closing-night performance on March 8, 2026.

"These artists bring two distinct musical experiences, yet both deliver the kind of talent and excitement our guests love," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.

The 91st annual event will take place Feb-26 to March 8, 2026. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.

Lineup as of Nov. 26

Feb. 26

  • 10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
  • 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. Alabama

Feb. 27

  • 3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
  • 7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Feb. 28

  • 3:30 p.m. Lonestar
  • 7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

March 1

  • 6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

March 2

  • 3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
  • 7:30 p.m. Legends of Love, featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard

March 3

  • 3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty
  • 7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

March 4

  • 3:30 p.m. John Foster
  • 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

March 5

  • 10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
  • 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
  • 7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Mar. 6

  • 3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band
  • 7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

March 7
3:30 p.m. To be announced
7:30 p.m. The Offspring

March 8
7:30 p.m. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

U.S. Coast Guard finds 4 missing Polk County boaters alive after their boat capsized

Officials said the missing boat capsized about 26 miles offshore, and all four occupants are alive.

Coast Guard rescues four boaters missing off Clearwater coast

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.