Joan Jett and Legends of love added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival announced two new additions to its 2026 headline entertainment series.
The announcement said Legends of Love, featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard, will join the lineup alongside rock icon Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
Legends of Love will showcase signature rhythm and blues harmonies as part of the Festival's commitment to offering a broad mix of musical styles for guests of all ages, according to the announcement.
The release also said Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, known for timeless hits including "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "Bad Reputation," and "Crimson and Clover," will deliver the Festival's closing-night performance on March 8, 2026.
"These artists bring two distinct musical experiences, yet both deliver the kind of talent and excitement our guests love," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.
The 91st annual event will take place Feb-26 to March 8, 2026. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.
Lineup as of Nov. 26
Feb. 26
- 10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
- 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
- 7:30 p.m. Alabama
Feb. 27
- 3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
- 7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson
Feb. 28
- 3:30 p.m. Lonestar
- 7:30 p.m. Ty Myers
March 1
- 6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland
March 2
- 3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
- 7:30 p.m. Legends of Love, featuring Brian McKnight, Ginuwine and Ruben Studdard
March 3
- 3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty
- 7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle
March 4
- 3:30 p.m. John Foster
- 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert
March 5
- 10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
- 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
- 7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley
Mar. 6
- 3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band
- 7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank
March 7
3:30 p.m. To be announced
7:30 p.m. The Offspring
March 8
7:30 p.m. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
