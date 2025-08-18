Co-defendent in Julio Foolio murder case has next court date set

- Alicia Andrews was one of four people arrested and charged in the murder case of Tampa rapper Julio Foolio (Charles Jones).
- Andrews had a court date on Aug. 18.
- Her next court date is set for Oct. 20.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants