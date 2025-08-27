Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash and semi-truck fire at I-4 Westbound at the I-275 junction closed all lanes: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — A traffic crash and fire at the I-4 westbound and I-275 junction has closed all lanes on the highway.

Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) stated that all westbound lanes of I-4 and the northbound lanes of I-275 are closed. Southbound lanes, including the I-4 exit ramp, are closed while crews work on the crash.

Semi-truck and crash fire on I-4 at I-275

This is a developing story.

