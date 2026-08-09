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Man arrested after deputies find drugs, gun and cash during Tampa raid: HCSO

HCSO NARCOTICS ARREST 1.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HCSO NARCOTICS ARREST 1.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was arrested after detectives said they found narcotics, a firearm and cash during a search warrant operation following a months-long drug investigation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Detectives began investigating suspected illegal narcotics activity at a residence on the 13000 block of La Place Circle in Tampa after receiving a tip, according to an HCSO Facebook post.

On Friday, detectives served a search warrant at the home and found cocaine, oxycodone and morphine, along with a firearm and more than $2,000 in cash. Investigators also recovered a money counter and drug paraphernalia, per the post.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Vaillant Ramos. He faces charges including:

  • Armed trafficking of cocaine
  • Armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Schedule I) (x2)
  • Armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Schedule II) (x2)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity
  • Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

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