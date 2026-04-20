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Crash with injuries blocks lanes on I-275 in Lutz: FHP

I-275 58.9 SB Roadblock crash
Florida Department of Transportation
I-275 58.9 SB Roadblock crash
Posted

LUTZ, Fla. — A vehicle crash with injuries blocked lanes on the northbound I-275 near mile marker 59 in Lutz on Monday afternoon.

According to traffic reports, the crash caused a roadblock, with emergency crews responding to the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until all the lanes are reopened.

Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

Original chapter chairs say the parental rights group is plagued by infighting and has abandoned grassroots education issues for politics and money.

'I feel like we were used': Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

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