Deadly crash shuts down I-75 NB entrance ramp on Fowler Ave: FHP

police
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a fatal crash has closed the northbound entrance ramp of Fowler Avenue on I-75.

The crash occurred at Fowler Ave in Tampa on the westbound lanes and the I-75 northbound entrance. Drivers should use caution when traveling in this area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details when they become available.

