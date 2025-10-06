Deadly crash shuts down I-75 NB entrance ramp on Fowler Ave: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a fatal crash has closed the northbound entrance ramp of Fowler Avenue on I-75.
The crash occurred at Fowler Ave in Tampa on the westbound lanes and the I-75 northbound entrance. Drivers should use caution when traveling in this area.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details when they become available.
