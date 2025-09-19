Deadly motorcycle crash causes southbound lane closure on I-275 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 34-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-275 southbound.

FHP said a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-275, north of Bearss Avenue, when he collided with a Nissan Rogue while changing lanes. Officials said the motorcyclist traveled to a final rest on the inside shoulder of the highway. A Toyota RAV4 hit the motorcycle while it was in the car's path.

The drivers of the Nissan and the Toyota did not suffer any injuries. FHP said the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash caused all southbound lanes to close on I-275 near the junction at milepost 56.