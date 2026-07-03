Deadly traffic crash involving pedestrian in Clearwater, police investigating: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) announced Friday it is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened in the area of U.S. Highway 19 and Countryside Boulevard on July 3.

CPD said all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 are closed at Main Street until further notice.

Police encourage motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.