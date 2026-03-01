Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation underway on West Wilder Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was found dead at a Tampa residence Sunday morning, prompting a police investigation.

Tampa police officers say they responded just before 11:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of W Wilder Avenue, where they located the unresponsive woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

