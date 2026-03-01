Death investigation underway on West Wilder Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was found dead at a Tampa residence Sunday morning, prompting a police investigation.
Tampa police officers say they responded just before 11:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of W Wilder Avenue, where they located the unresponsive woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Florida school speed zone cameras are ripping drivers off says local magistrate
A Hillsborough County magistrate who spent months ruling on school speed zone camera cases is now blowing the whistle on Florida's controversial new camera program.
