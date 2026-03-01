Jackson House Foundation announces pre-construction phase for historic Tampa boarding house restoration

TAMPA, Fla. — On the last day of Black History Month, the Jackson House Foundation announced it is moving into the pre-construction phase of a long-awaited restoration project for one of downtown Tampa's most historic structures.

The Jackson House, a 24-room boarding house for African Americans, has stood since 1901. Tampa Bay 28 told you when it suffered a partial collapse in August, and now the foundation is working to preserve the building and transform it into a museum and cultural education center.

Over the past year, the foundation secured east and west easements, selected an architect of record to lead the restoration design, and submitted a draft project timeline to state partners. The foundation has selected Jerel McCants Architecture firm to lead the restoration design.

The Jackson House holds national, state, and local historical landmark designations.

"After 11 years, it is a blessing," said Carolyn Collins, chair of the Jackson House Foundation. "This is history — where we're trying to make sure is for future generations, we're going to make sure that happens, and that's what it means to me. It's not what I get now, it's what we get out of it."

The foundation has received about $4 million in funding from national, state, and local sources, including donors such as the Vinik Sports Group.

The Jackson House Foundations said it hopes to break ground over the summer and complete the project in about two years. The foundation is currently seeking a construction manager, and the bid is open until March 16. More information is available, here.