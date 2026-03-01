Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies investigating Seffner homicide after man dies from injuries: HCSO

Officials responded to reports of an altercation in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road.
SEFFNER, Fla. — One man died from his injuries following a reported altercation in Seffner on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies responded to the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road around 12:30 a.m. after reports of an altercation, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult man suffering from upper body injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials said.

HCSO is investigating the incident as a homicide and it remains active.

