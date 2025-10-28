Deputies search for missing, endangered toddler last seen in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered toddler.

HCSO said 23-month-old Jaylen Johnson was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6900 block of Silver Run Drive in Tampa.

Detectives believe he went outside with the family’s dog, per HCSO. He was last seen wearing gray and white long-sleeve dinosaur pajamas.

Anyone who has seen Jaylen Johnson or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.