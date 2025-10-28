Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Deputies search for missing, endangered toddler last seen in Tampa: HCSO

Deputies search for missing toddler last seen in Tampa: HCSO
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for missing toddler last seen in Tampa: HCSO
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered toddler.

HCSO said 23-month-old Jaylen Johnson was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6900 block of Silver Run Drive in Tampa.

Detectives believe he went outside with the family’s dog, per HCSO. He was last seen wearing gray and white long-sleeve dinosaur pajamas.

Anyone who has seen Jaylen Johnson or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Girl Scout saves father's life with first aid training, receives Medal of Honor

Maggie Lewandowski said it was the first aid training she received with the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida that allowed her to help her dad when he suffered a stroke.

Girl Scout saves father's life with first aid training, receives Medal of Honor

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.