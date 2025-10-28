Election Day begins for Tampa's District 5 special runoff election

TAMPA, Fla. — Today is Election Day for Tampa’s District 5 special runoff election and the last chance to vote for who will fill the District 5 city council seat left vacant following Gwen Henderson’s unexpected death back in June.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Oct. 28, voters will choose between two finalists, Naya Young and Thomas Scott, who received the two most votes from the initial special election.

Back in the initial September special election, 14 candidates ran for the seat, but in the City of Tampa municipal elections, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote, or the race will proceed to a runoff election. In that race, Scott received 27% of the vote and Young received around 12%.

Early voting for this election ran from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, and Tampa Bay 28 spoke with both candidates about their platforms before early voting started.

Naya Young, a nonprofit executive, said her focus is on youth empowerment, economic development, transportation and housing.

"Part of being a good leader is to be a good listener. So first and foremost, I am going to take the time to listen to constituents and everyone," she said.

Thomas Scott, a former county commissioner, said he is focusing on economic growth, road improvements, housing, flood solutions and civic engagement.

Scott said, "One of the things I want to do is have more community meetings….And also encourage Tampa City Council...to come into the community."

Polling places are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you must vote at the polling place assigned to your precinct. Click here to look up your location.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be at the election office by 7 p.m. tonight.

For more information about voting, click here.