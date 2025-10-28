Project DYNAMO to deploy team to Jamaica to aid with hurricane recovery

TAMPA, Fla. — Project DYNAMO is preparing to deploy a team of military veterans and first responders to Jamaica to assist with Hurricane Melissa recovery, according to a statement from the organization.

The press release said the team will depart for Jamaica once it is safe to do so and bring relief and medical supplies to assist with rescue efforts.

Hurricane Melissa is a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of up to 175 mph. It is expected to make landfall in Jamaica before noon on Tuesday.

Project DYNAMO is a veteran-led, donor-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to "rescuing Americans and allies in conflict zones and disaster areas worldwide."

Individual donations can be made here, and organizations wishing to support by donating bulk supplies can contact info@projectdynamo.net.