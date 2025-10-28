Hillsborough County School District to host job fair to fill hundreds of student support services openings

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County school district is looking to fill hundreds of student support positions.

“We have a lot of vacancies,” said Myrna Hogue, Supervisor of Social Work Services for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

These open positions include school nurses, counselors, psychologists, social workers, ESE teachers, occupational therapists, sign language interpreters, and more.

“We all work together to make sure that students are successful and they’re reaching their full potential,” said Hogue.

The school district is experiencing a shortage in some of these areas and has more than 300 openings to fill.

Leaders are hosting a job fair on Tuesday to recruit for the openings.

Hogue told Tampa Bay 28 that these positions are crucial for helping students.

“The role cannot be overstated. It is so important that these individuals work as part of school teams to help students access the education that they’re required to receive,” she said.

Many students have needs in other areas. These student support roles help them beyond the classroom with things like behavioral issues, mental and physical health, and social support.

“There’s just so much more. We’re working with a full child. So we have to make sure that children are healthy in all areas so that then they can be academically successful,” said Hogue.

Anyone interested in these positions can meet with supervisors and district administrators at the job fair.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2829 N. 40th Street in Tampa.

Those interested are encouraged to register online.

“I would say definitely come out to the job fair. There’s going to be representatives from every different discipline that really can talk to individuals, have one-on-one conversations bout what that role looks like in a school,” said Hogue.



