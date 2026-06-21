Driver accused of fleeing trooper after speeding 136 mph on I-4 in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was arrested Sunday morning in Hillsborough County after authorities said he sped at 136 mph and refused to stop for a trooper.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Trooper Ryan Ehrhart spotted a white Ford Fiesta traveling eastbound on I-4 near mile marker 7 at more than twice the posted 65 mph limit at around 2:24 a.m.

When Ehrhart activated his emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle continued eastbound, exited onto I-75 northbound, passed an SUV on the shoulder, nearly collided with a tanker truck, and reached speeds exceeding 140 mph before stopping near mile marker 263.

The driver, identified as Ahmed Ramadan, was taken into custody during a felony stop. Ramadan reportedly told the trooper he fled because his car was not registered.

Ramadan faces charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, an attached tag not assigned, and dangerous and excessive speed. He was booked without incident.