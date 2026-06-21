Juneteenth 5K at Lowry Park in Tampa raises awareness for type 2 diabetes on Father's Day

TAMPA, Fla — Hundreds of racers and families gathered at Lowry Park in Tampa on Father's Day to celebrate both fatherhood and Juneteenth — while also raising awareness for type 2 diabetes.

The free Juneteenth 5K brought together community members of all ages for a run that organizers say carries meaning well beyond the finish line.

Gregory Saint Jour, who ran the race with his family, said the event was about more than just exercise.

"I think it promotes just good health, we're just out here getting a good run in and being part of the community," Gregory Saint Jour said.

Regina Saint Jour, who also ran the race with her family, said the event struck the right balance between community and celebration.

"I think it's important to have family moments, things with your kids, but also things to do on Father's Day in the community, and it supports our community," Regina Saint Jour said.

Samantha Harris, a member of the Juneteenth 5K planning committee, said blending Father's Day, Juneteenth, and type 2 diabetes awareness made for a perfect event this year.

"Because it's important to the communities who we serve, you know, these populations are adversely affected by the chronic underlying and progressive conditions of type 2 diabetes. So to have an event like this where it's accessible, you know, this event right here is free," Harris said, "It's events like those that bring together the communities who would best benefit from these types of activities."

For some participants, the race carried a deeply personal story. Mac Gaudin said his three sons motivated him to transform his health. Just 3 years ago, Gaudin weighed 300 pounds. Now he runs a 5K once a month.

"They were my driving force of trying to get myself healthy. I felt great, but I knew I wasn't my healthiest, and I said, I'm at a point where now they're more prone to follow my example than take heed to my advice. So I wanted to lead by example in a better way," Gaudin said.



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