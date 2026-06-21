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Tampa man arrested after police say he raced, fled on Hillsborough Avenue: FHP

Arrest Rodrigo Rivera-Montano
Florida Highway Patrol
Arrest Rodrigo Rivera-Montano
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday after authorities said he raced on a highway and fled from law enforcement.

The incident happened a little after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue and Hoover Boulevard, according to a Hillsborough County arrest affidavit.

Rodrigo Rivera-Montano faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful racing on a highway and a felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

State troopers said a 10-year-old on a bicycle attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by two vehicles.

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

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