2 teens arrested after armed disturbance at Brandon Mall, firearms recovered: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — Two teenagers are in custody after officials said a disturbance at Brandon Mall led to the recovery of a loaded AR-15 and a handgun Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded just after 3:40 p.m. on June 18. When they approached the suspects, both ran, cutting through a nearby store and into surrounding areas.

During the chase, the teens tossed aside a backpack carrying a loaded AR‑15‑style rifle and later discarded a handgun.

Deputies kept both in sight before making the arrests and recovering the weapons. No injuries were reported.

The pair allegedly threatened a woman and implied they were armed, which caused her to fear for her safety, per HCSO.

"Armed juveniles threatening the public will face serious consequences," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "These two individuals are now facing serious felony charges. We will not tolerate violent crime in our community, regardless of the offender's age. This arrest demonstrates that criminal behavior, especially involving weapons, will result in accountability."