Tampa Bay Lightning host ninth annual Bolts Brew Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of Lightning fans packed Benchmark International Arena on Saturday night for an event featuring craft beer tastings, spirits and behind-the-scenes access at the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the ninth annual Bolts Brew Fest, bringing together local and national breweries and distilleries for a night of sampling and entertainment.

Tampa Bay Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips attended the event as fans moved through tasting stations set up across the arena.

ThunderBug also made appearances during the event, posing for photos and interacting with attendees.

Fans with VIP tickets received early entry, exclusive tastings and tours of the Lightning locker room.